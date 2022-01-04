Zimbabwean schools to stay closed due to Covid-19: Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indefinitely deferred the reopening of schools, citing high numbers of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Schools were set to reopen on January 10.

In his New Year address, Mnangagwa said the opening of schools would be “delayed until further notice”, and only examination classes would be allowed to reopen on January 10.

“Our nation is in the grip of an Omicron variant fourth wave, whose curve we continue to struggle to flatten.

“With the exception of examination classes, which resume classes as announced by the responsible ministry, the general school calendar is hereby delayed until further notice.

“Examination classes exempt from this delay are, however, expected to strictly comply with preventive public health measures,” said Mnangagwa.