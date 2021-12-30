Covid-19 related deaths climb by 126, nearly 13,000 new cases in one day

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 126 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total fatalities recorded since the pandemic started in SA to 91,061.

“Today the institute reports 12,979 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,446,532. This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate,” reported the NICD.

The majority of the latest cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%) and Gauteng at 17%. The Eastern Cape accounted for 12%, the Free State 5% and the North West 4%, while Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape each accounted for 3%.

“There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”