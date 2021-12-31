UK approves Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid

The UK has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defences amid a daily record of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of Covid-19, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.