Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded'

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung says the club was “left dumbfounded” at the Premier Soccer League’s decision to not allow the postponements of Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership matches in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Motaung, also the chairperson of finance for the PSL, said as part of his New Year’s message on Chiefs’ website that the league had to ensure its image does not become tarnished by the attention brought to it by the matter.

Chiefs, initially said they had 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among their staff, technical team and players to shut down their headquarters in Naturena, as the club wrote to the PSL in early December asking for the postponement of four matches. The request was declined, and that decision was upheld in a review discussed at four to five PSL executive committee (exco) meetings.

As the number of Covid-19 cases grew to 52 or more, and with staff and players sent home to isolate, Chiefs could not honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows. They managed to put together combinations to play their next three matches, beating Sekhukhune United 2-0, losing 1-0 against Royal AM and winning 2-0 against Maritzburg United.