NICD reports 193,104 active cases of Covid-19 ahead of New Year's Eve

Last 24 hours saw 11,754 new cases, 84 Covid-19 related deaths

By TIMESLIVE - 31 December 2021 - 19:46
There has been 418 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
Image: NICD

The province with the most new Covid-19 cases reported on the last day of 2021 — as the country gears up to celebrate New Year's Eve without a curfew in place — is the Western Cape (26%), followed closely by KwaZulu-Natal (25%) and then Gauteng (18%).

There are more than 190,000 active cases in the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 11,754 new cases in an update posted on Friday.

This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in SA to 3,458,286.

The positivity rate was recorded as 27.2%.

An additional 84 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 91,145 to date.

A total of 21,231,024 tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors.

TimesLIVE 

