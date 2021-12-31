Morocco's tough Covid-19 restrictions hammer tourism sector

Businesses working in Morocco's key tourism sector say the country's tough Covid-19 restrictions, including a full flight ban, are undermining its competitiveness compared to rival destinations.

Morocco shut its borders in late November and will only reopen them at the end of January. It has also banned new year celebrations and is enforcing its vaccine pass requirements more strictly in response to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“These restrictions are unjustified and they have made Morocco lose tourists to Mediterranean competitors such as Egypt and Turkey,” said Lahcen Zelmat, head of Morocco's hotel federation.

Tourism generated $8bn (about R127bn), or 7% of Morocco's economy, in 2019, but the Central Bank expects it to have made only $3.6bn (R57.5bn) this year.