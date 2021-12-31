Curfew lifting: Calls for vaccinations and responsible conduct join praise

Anderson urged government to revaluate other restrictions, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

"The hospitality and tourism sector has dutifully and at great effort and cost abided by government’s protocols, keeping records of the temperatures and details of guests. None of this appears to have had any correlation with a reduction in the spread of Covid-19.

"Most individuals who have Covid-19 experience and display no or minimal symptoms. That being the case, we are in contact with individuals all the time who have Covid-19 without knowing it. Isolating ourselves from a small minority with symptoms does not appear to be an effective way of managing the spread of Covid-19. Rather, we should be using the tools at our disposal to live with the virus — masks, vaccination, hand sanitisation and social distancing. Preventing the spread can no longer be our focus. We should be focused on preventing severe illness, hospitalisation and death."

Western Cape premier Alan Winde welcomed the end of the curfew and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the national state of disaster.

"Throughout this pandemic we have based our position on data, and it is clear from our fourth wave health platform data that we have the capacity to manage the Covid-19 pandemic without this extreme measure.

"Overall, according to our data [in the province], the risk of admission is 30% lower in the fourth wave when compared to the third wave and the risk of admission for severe illness is 60% less during the fourth wave than during the third wave.

"Our data shows vaccines are highly effective in preventing death."