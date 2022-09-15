×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SPECIAL REPORT | Ditsobotla - A crippled municipality

By SOWETANLIVE - 15 September 2022 - 11:25

In six years, Ditsobotla local municipality in North West has had 14 municipal managers, four mayors, four speakers. This is a result of warring ANC factions battling over power of the public purse which has left the municipality totally dysfunctional.

On Monday, angry workers stormed a council meeting demanding they get paid. However, even the municipality's 39 councillors — 21 of whom represent the ANC — and senior managers have not been paid, according to municipal spokesperson Pius Batsile.

Struggling to survive

News

Lack of service delivery throttles businesses in broke Ditsobotla

More than eight months after last year’s local government elections, there is no slight improvement in the provision of ...

Mpho Koka
Journalist
News

Cosatu in North West wants struggling Ditsobotla municipality disbanded

Cosatu in the North West is calling for the embattled Ditsobotla local municipality to be disbanded.

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
News

Unpaid Ditsobotla municipal staff go through hard times

Workers and councilors at the Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West say they are sinking in debt after the ...

Penwell Dlamini
Journalist
News

Former Clover workers struggling to survive

The closure of the Clover SA cheese factory in North West due to the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality has ...

Mpho Koka
Journalist

Poor service delivery

News

Mayor admits to poor service delivery as Clover ...

The Ditsobotla Local Municipality has conceded that its failure to maintain public infrastructure resulted in Clover SA ...

Mpho Sibanyoni
Journalist
News

Sick of poor service delivery, SA’s biggest cheese plant moves out of ...

Clover said poor service delivery has left it with no choice but to move the factory, which is the biggest in SA, more ...

Alex Patrick
Reporter
News

North West council's failure to pay up leaves residents 'facing shortages ...

Water authority Sedibeng Water has taken aim at a North West district municipality, saying it was suspending all ...

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
News

Chaotic Ditsobotla extends the meaning of dysfunction

There is dysfunctional and then there is Ditsobotla local municipality.

By Nomazima Nkosi and Mpho Koka
News

Residents of dysfunctional Ditsobotla hoping for the best

Despite an almost two-hour delay to the start of voting at Thabo Mpempe Primary School, dozens of residents in the ...

Mpho Koka
Journalist

Closure of Clover

News

Crumbling municipality forces Clover to close North West cheese factory

The Ditsobotla local municipality in North West has conceded that its failure to maintain public infrastructure ...

Mpho Sibanyoni
Journalist
Opinion

SOWETAN | Closure of Clover yet another sign of chaos

Many of us were outraged this week when news broke that dairy company Clover SA had decided to close the country’s ...

By Sowetan
News

Fearful workers plead with Clover not to abandon them

Workers at a Clover plant in Lichtenburg, North West, have made a passionate plea to the company not to shut down the ...

Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter
News

SPECIAL REPORT | 'Please don't leave us, plead Clover workers

The North West government says it fears that if Clover shuts down its factory in Lichtenburg, it could ignite an exodus ...

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...