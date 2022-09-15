It seems normal to stand up for our rights, to fight back against those who treat us unjustly or to get even by inflicting suffering upon those who offend us. But it is a serious sin to be delighted (gloat) when an enemy suffers and seems to reap what we think he/she deserves.
It is even more serious to harbour a secret hatred and desire to bring about his/her downfall, (Proverbs 24:17-18). Attitudes of bitterness, revenge, hatred or ill-will towards anyone are self-destructive and they are indications that we are not living nearly as close to Christ as we should. (1 John.3:18).
We are not to regard anyone as an enemy since we were all created in the image of God, and Christ died to save all of us without exception. Let us pray that those whom we might consider "enemies" may become disciples of Christ and our brothers and sisters in Him.
Because no-one is justified in taking revenge, we are definitely not qualified to be judge, jury or executioner. We dare not assume the position of God, who said: "Vengeance is Mine (Deuteronomy 32:35; Romans 12:19)."
If we are unjustly treated, we should forgive the offender. All thoughts of hatred and revenge are temptations of Satan, but the indwelling Holy Spirit will enable the Christian to reject him and be merciful and forgiving towards the wrongdoer.
Our reaction to the unkind behaviour of our offenders reveals whether we are controlled by the Holy Spirit or by our sinful nature. Hatred and self-righteousness will lead you to an early grave.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Hatred will lead you to an early grave
