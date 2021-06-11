SPECIAL REPORT | 'Please don't leave us, plead Clover workers

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Tuesday, Ditsobotla mayor Tebogo Buthelezi confirmed that Clover had for years raised complaints about the poor public infrastructure in Lichtenburg.

"This is a very big blow to Ditsobotla municipality and its communities," said Buthelezi.

"It is true that Clover has been raising [the issues for many years]. Those [problems] have been accumulating for quite some time and now it is just unfortunate that we are at a point of no return due to poor infrastructure," said Buthelezi.