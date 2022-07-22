×

SOWETAN | Intervene in chaotic Ditsobotla

By Sowetan - 22 July 2022 - 08:00

It is time for the national government to intervene at Ditsobotla local municipality, as governance has completely collapsed.

In six years, the North West municipality has had 14 municipal managers, four mayors, four speakers. This is a result of warring ANC factions battling over power of the public purse which has left the municipality totally dysfunctional...

