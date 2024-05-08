DA slams Chiloane for retraction of grade 12's life orientation project

Following the retraction of a life orientation project that was sent to all Johannesburg East District directors and grade 12 life orientation educators, the DA has condemned this action and alleges that this influences how learners should vote in the upcoming May 29 general elections.
The project titled Poor access to clean water was issued to learners on April 17, however, according to the memo sent by Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, the retraction was based on the fact that the topic may have an impact on learners' voting choices and certain elements may appear to advocate for specific views or influence voting options.
"Therefore, in the interest of upholding our commitment to promote a healthy learning environment it has been decided to retract the life orientation project," a part of the department of education's memo reads.
The department says that a new project would be shared with schools soon.
The DA has labelled this as an abuse of power.
"This sudden decision by MEC Chiloane raises questions because the grade 12 learners were supposed to investigate and finish the assignment before the beginning of examinations towards the end of May. It is unacceptable for the MEC to dictate what topics learners must research because he is anxious about what they may discover," Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng provincial leader said in a statement.
He further stated that the retraction infringes on the learners' rights to free education. Msimanga also said that education should not be affected by political interference.
"Since some of these learners are affected by the lack of access to clean water, it is important to spread awareness of this issue by allowing learners to gain more insight into its causes and possible solutions rather than trying to conceal the failures of the ANC in the 30 years of our democracy," he said.
"The DA demands that MEC Chiloane stop meddling with the curriculum going forward and denounces this action. His decision to retract this life orientation activity has severe effects, such as being a waste of resources and causing stress for learners who should be studying for their upcoming examinations rather than having to go and research a different subject in less time," he added.
The DA plans to engage the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga and Chiloane on the matter.
DA slams Chiloane for retraction of grade 12's life orientation project
Learners were to do a research on access to clean water
Image: Gauteng department of education
