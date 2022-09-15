×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Battle for control of town's purse harms Ditsobotla municipality

Power struggle in council grounds services to a halt

By Nomazima Nkosi, Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 15 September 2022 - 07:50

Scores of families in Lichtenburg, North West, are sinking into debt while two men continue to fight over the right to control the town's purse with the governing ANC looking on as a helpless spectator.

A fight by two acting municipal managers to access the Ditsobotla local municipality's finances as well as low revenue collection and a divided council have been given as some of the reasons the North West municipality was unable to pay salaries for August...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...