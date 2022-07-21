Chaotic Ditsobotla extends the meaning of dysfunction
ANC factions continue fights over broke municipality
By Nomazima Nkosi and Mpho Koka - 21 July 2022 - 07:13
There is dysfunctional and then there is Ditsobotla local municipality.
With 14 municipal managers, four mayors, four speakers – all in six years resulting in a total collapse of governance – Ditsobotla is the perfect example of how not to run a municipality...
