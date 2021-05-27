North West council's failure to pay up leaves residents 'facing shortages and infrastructure decay'

Water authority Sedibeng Water has taken aim at a North West district municipality, saying it was suspending all “operations and maintenance services” over unpaid bills.

It is a suspension, the Freedom Front Plus said, that leaves residents of Mahikeng and Lichtenburg, among others, facing the risk of water shortages and an even “further decay of infrastructure”.

In a letter on Tuesday to its employees in the Mahikeng area — titled “Non-payment and suspension of operation and maintenance services in Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality” — Sedibeng confirmed its actions. The suspension kicks in from June 1, the letter reads.

While the FF+ shared the letter with SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, we have independently verified its authenticity.

Sedibeng Water said the suspension came after “unproductive oral and written engagements” with the district council over its “ever-growing debt for the operations and maintenance service by Sedibeng Water”.