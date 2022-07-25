Former Clover workers struggling to survive
Closure of cheese factory has hit Lichtenburg hard
The closure of the Clover SA cheese factory in North West due to the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality has had a devastating impact on jobless former employees.
Tebogo Mosete, 41, would use his meagre R5,800 monthly salary to take care of his wife, children and parents. But with the closure of the factory in Lichtenburg a few months ago, he hasn’t been able put bread on the table, leading to hard times for his family. He lives with his wife and two children aged 10 and seven in a shack in Boikhutso extension 3...
