The Mpumalanga man accused of stabbing his wife and his two children has dumped his legal aid lawyer leading to his bail application on Wednesday being postponed.
Mandla Sibiya looked scared and confused when he appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court. He told the court he had appointed a new lawyer to represent him.
In his first court appearance last week, Sibiya opted for legal aid but on Wednesday Nkateko Mkhatshwa of SN Mkhatshwa told the court that he was representing the accused and asked for the matter to be postponed to allow him to consult with his client.
"The court was ready for the bail application, however we got that the accused have changed his legal representation. Therefore through agreement between state and the defence the case has been postponed to May 15. The defence must provide all documents needed before the start of the court so that we continue," the magistrate said.
Mkhatshwa told Sowetan he would represent the accused pro bono, meaning free of charge in legal terms.
"We have decided to represent the accused pro bono since we are new attorneys," said Mkhatshwa.
Sibiya handed himself to Mbombela police on April 27, after being on the run for almost a week.
He allegedly stabbed and killed his wife Fisiwe Msane-Nkosi and also stabbed their two daughters aged 14 and four. The teenager died on Sunday at Rob Ferreira Hospital.
Sibiya has since been charged with double murder charges and one attempted murder.
Outside the court, the community members from Mataffin told Sowetan that they did not want the accused to get bail.
NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said the state will be opposing bail.
Double murder suspect gets new lawyer for free
Sibiya is accused of killing his wife and teen daughter
Image: Supplied
