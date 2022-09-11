×

South Africa

Houses and vehicles swept away as dam wall bursts in Free State town

Injured taken to hospital, residents evacuated

11 September 2022 - 11:04
Residents injured by the deluge of mud and water were taken to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Houses and vehicles were swept away early on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State.

Premier Sisi Ntombela said she was shocked by news of the incident which happened at about 6am.

Residents in affected areas are being evacuated.

“The water has swept away houses and cars. However, the provincial government has activated the disaster management team and the joint operation centre to determine the extent of the disaster and also carry out evacuation processes where necessary,” said the premier’s spokesperson Palesa Chubisi.

Chubisi said seven people were taken to Diamant Hospital in Jagersfontein with minor injuries and four were being taken to Albert Nzula Hospital in Trompsburg.

“No fatalities have been reported as yet,” said Chubisi.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

