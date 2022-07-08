Business community pleads with municipality to address sewage issue
Mafube was taken to court but still hasn't fixed anything
There are increasing calls from the business community for the Mafube local municipality to act with a sense of urgency in addressing the issue of waste water treatment in the council.
Since last year sewage has been flowing from some of the burst manholes of the municipality to the Wilge River, which then takes it to the Vaal Dam, one of the major sources of water for Gauteng...
