South Africa

Dry taps for 100-plus areas in Nelson Mandela Bay by June

‘We must urgently reduce our consumption ... and then pray’ — Bay water boss

05 May 2022 - 12:22
Guy Rogers Senior Reporter

There is less than 3% of water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s storage dams and when these run dry, so will more than 100 areas across the city.

In an address to a closed session with councillors on Tuesday, followed up with a statement on Wednesday, water and sanitation director Barry Martin said unless consumption could be cut by 50ML a day this grim scenario was a certainty...

