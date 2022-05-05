Dry taps for 100-plus areas in Nelson Mandela Bay by June

‘We must urgently reduce our consumption ... and then pray’ — Bay water boss

There is less than 3% of water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s storage dams and when these run dry, so will more than 100 areas across the city.



In an address to a closed session with councillors on Tuesday, followed up with a statement on Wednesday, water and sanitation director Barry Martin said unless consumption could be cut by 50ML a day this grim scenario was a certainty...