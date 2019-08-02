Eastern Cape villages without water for almost two weeks

A broken water pipe has left a number of villages with no water for almost two weeks in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.

The problem started on July 22. GroundUp was in these villages from July 26 to 31 and there was no water. At the time of publication, on August 2, water had not yet been restored.

On a visit to the Duli Primary School in Luxhomo village, pupils said the school had told them to bring their own water from home. But their homes are also without water.

One pupil said he had been at school since 7.30am and would leave at 2.30pm without having had any water to drink.

“I was hoping that this tap has a little water since it is also supported by a small tank,” he said, kneeling at an outside standpipe near the school.

When the school asked Chris Hani District Municipality to deliver water to them, they were given a quotation of R1,000.

“The municipality has no obligation to transport water for those schools at no cost,” said municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo.