There are increasing calls from the business community for the Mafube local municipality to act with a sense of urgency in addressing the issue of waste water treatment in the council.
Since last year sewage has been flowing from some of the burst manholes of the municipality to the Wilge River, which then takes it to the Vaal Dam, one of the major sources of water for Gauteng.
SPECIAL REPORT | Mafube local municipality
Image: Thulani Mbele
Sowetan visited Mafube municipality after it emerged this week that the council was one of the four municipalities in the Free State that could not pay its workers and councillors on June 25. The other municipalities are Kopanong, Masilonyana and Tokologo.
The administrator appointed to turn around Mafube local municipality has detailed how the poor management and bad decisions have left the council with low revenue and unable to provide basic services.
The main taxi association in Mafube local municipality has detailed how its members have high operating costs due to the poor conditions of road in area.
