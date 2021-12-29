Pipe bursts cause temporary ‘water crisis’ in Garden Route town

The George municipality has pleaded with residents and visitors on Wednesday to use water sparingly after three major pipe bursts over 24 hours throttled supply in the Garden Route capital.

The pipe bursts were attributed to infrastructure damage caused by flash floods on November 22.

“Three major pipe bursts have taken place over the past 24 hours. Residents and visitors to George are urgently requested to use water sparingly over the next 48 hours as this will affect supply to a large portion of the city,” the municipality said.

The Garden Route Dam raw water pipeline that feeds the balancing dams burst early on Wednesday.

“This pipeline is the main supply of raw water to our balancing dams, which in turn provide raw water to the treatment works for purification. This pipeline burst has a major impact on the water supply for the entire city,” said the municipality.