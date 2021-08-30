Rand Water throttles supply as it battles to deal with spike in usage

High water usage in households and businesses, together with ageing municipal infrastructure including leaking water pipes, has led to Rand Water issuing Gauteng municipalities with a notice of 20% water restrictions.

Rand Water spokesperson Gregg Mulzack told TimesLIVE on Monday that in recent weeks they were battling to meet the demand for water in the province.

“We saw a very sharp increase in water usage in recent weeks, where demand was exceeding supply,” he said.

Mulzack said high water use is something that they usually experience whenever temperatures start rising.

“We can accept infrastructural issues may also result in a loss of water and increase the demand, things like burst water pipes,” he said.