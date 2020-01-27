Volunteer group fights for dignity of their town

When taps in Harrismith, eastern Free State, ran dry for six months, the water crisis drove a group of residents to fix public infrastructure and stopped relying on the municipality for basic services.

The Harrismith Water Heroes was established in January last year as the area faced its worst summer without water.

Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality, whose seat is Phuthaditjhaba, 50km away, was already under administration and the administrator could not immediately restore water to the taps at the time.

Sam Twala, leader of the group, said residents met at a community hall as the water crisis was taking a toll in the area.

Twala and some of the residents were able to persuade the community not to protest but fix the problems themselves. There are currently 28 people working on fixing the infrastructure.

"We said let us go and find the [solution] ourselves... there is the Sterkfontein Dam next to us, " Twala said.

After the first meeting, the group then got municipal officials who helped them do an assessment of the water infrastructure. A pump was immediately installed which helped move water from the dam to the infrastructure. In just four days, water was restored, albeit at low pressure.