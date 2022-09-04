EFF North West provincial chairperson Shakes Botswe received a nod to serve a second term after being re-elected on Saturday.
Botswe beat opponent and EFF MP Mothusi Montwedi by 104 votes to clinch his second term during the third Provincial People's Assembly held in Klerksdorp over the weekend.
In the previous term, Montwedi served as Botswe's deputy president.
Before announcing the results, an official from the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) who presided over the election said they had printed 747 ballot papers but only 727 delegates voted.
Making up the top five, Primrose Bogatsu was elected deputy chairperson, Papiki Babuile secretary, Justice Dabampe was elected deputy secretary and Kelebogile Kerileng was elected provincial treasurer.
While addressing the Provincial People's Assembly, EFF leader Julius Malema took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa who was pictured filling potholes in Mpumalanga on Saturday, saying it was nothing but a gimmick.
"There are no roads in South Africa and we must take note of that," he said.
Botswe receives nod to serve second term as EFF chair in North West
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Malema told delegates that politics took time and that would take time for society to warm up to new ideas and alternatives. "When people see politics, they see the ANC," Malema said.
"You can't be angry at residents and society for being sick. Society is angry at the ANC for not getting toilets. Continue serving them until they see the lies and they see this organisation is what they've been waiting for.
"You can't be angry at society for not electing you. Politics take time and it takes time for society to warm up to ideas."
Malema told delegates to maintain discipline and be exemplary members of society.
"You can't be a mayor and be a drunkard, a councillor and be a drunkard or member of the legislature and be a drunkard. You must lead by example and being a drunkard but be exemplary.
"The mayor can't be carried this side and that side because that's when you become irresponsible," he said.
