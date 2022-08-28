×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg metro reshuffle rumours an attempt to sow distrust, says mayor

By TimesLIVE - 28 August 2022 - 12:49
Mayor Mpho Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents.
Mayor Mpho Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says rumours of MMCs being reshuffled and a purge of some metro officials are false.

The rumours originate from unnamed “sources” and “a spurious and unseen leaked document”, she said.

“These reports and their drivers are part of a disinformation campaign that seeks to sow disunity and distrust among coalition partners

“Equally the peddling of false information about a political 'hit list' aimed at city and entity senior managers are designed to create a culture of fear and divide and frustrate the flourishing relationship between the executive, legislature, core administration and entities.”

Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents, both inside and outside the city administration, in the wake of its “programme of dismantling criminal syndicates that have for been for years siphoning off money meant for the much-needed delivery of services”.

TimesLIVE

'ANC attacks on metro mayors a coup attempt by the corrupt'

The ANC does not want the coalitions in Gauteng to work.
News
4 days ago

Tshwane coalition partners support investigation into mayor Williams

As City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams faces a motion of no confidence today, his coalition partners have pledged their support for him.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...