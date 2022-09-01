I’m still Cope’s leader — Lekota as fists and chairs fly
Party's image takes a beating as media briefing turns violent
01 September 2022 - 07:46
“I’m still at the helm of this party,” Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota claimed with authority following violent scenes that played out during his media briefing yesterday.
A faction, which is opposed to Lekota staying on as president and pushing for him to vacate his seat, stormed the briefing, soon after which party members started beating each other up with fists as chairs flew while party banners stood broken...
I’m still Cope’s leader — Lekota as fists and chairs fly
Party's image takes a beating as media briefing turns violent
“I’m still at the helm of this party,” Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota claimed with authority following violent scenes that played out during his media briefing yesterday.
A faction, which is opposed to Lekota staying on as president and pushing for him to vacate his seat, stormed the briefing, soon after which party members started beating each other up with fists as chairs flew while party banners stood broken...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos