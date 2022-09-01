EFF and Dudula members exchange blows at Kalafong hospital
'We're here to restore order as cops are afraid'
By Noxolo Sibiya and Mpho Koka - 01 September 2022 - 07:17
A protest against foreign patients by Operation Dudula Movement outside the Kalafong hospital in Tshwane turned into a slap fest when the EFF stepped in.
The Fighters, as EFF members are known, arrived at the hospital around 11am and wasted no time showing irritation against Dudula members who had arrived three hours earlier to continue their campaign against foreign patients at the hospital...
