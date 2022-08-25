×

South Africa

Pressure mounts on Ramathuba over comments made to patient

Hospital bosses concur foreigners overstretching health facilities

By Noxolo Sibiya, Zoe Mahopo and Nomazima Nkosi - 25 August 2022 - 07:36

As pressure mounts on Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba following her controversial comments about foreigners flooding public hospitals, her boss Premier Stanley Mathabatha went to ground, with his office saying he could not respond on the matter. 

When asked whether Ramathuba would be held accountable for her conduct that has split people's views, Mathabatha's spokesperson Willy Mosoma said: “Our position as provincial government is that MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is better placed to engage further on the video clip and its contents...

