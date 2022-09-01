×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EFF's Olievenhoutbosch land grabs: DA to complain to public protector

By Staff Reporter - 01 September 2022 - 16:56
People have illegally occupied land in Olievenhoutbosch, Tshwane, and erected shacks.
People have illegally occupied land in Olievenhoutbosch, Tshwane, and erected shacks.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The DA in Gauteng says it will on Friday lodge a complaint with the public protector against the EFF for unlawful incitement of land invasions in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria.

The party’s shadow MEC for community safety, Crezane Bosch, will picket outside the public protector's office with DA councillors and activists.

The DA said tracts of public and private land in Olievenhoutbosch and neighbouring areas were unlawfully occupied at the weekend, events that coincided with a tweet from the EFF's official account inviting people to “get land for free”.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that Tshwane EFF councillor Godwin Ratikwane tweeted on Saturday that the party was handing out land free and called on residents to go to the area to get it.

The DA said the unlawful land grabs were an infringement of landowners' constitutional rights.

The public protector is empowered to investigate improper conduct by a person performing a public function.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)