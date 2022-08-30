×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

TESSA DOOMS | SA doesn't need a political culture that thrives on the cult of personality

In desperation for a messiah, country fiddles on the question of leadership while Kagiso burns

30 August 2022 - 10:55
Tessa Dooms Columnist

On June 26 1980, a rally was hosted to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Freedom Charter. On the posters advertising it were the words that started a campaign that would become the hallmark of the anti-apartheid movement and impact on the leadership of post-apartheid SA well into the future: “Free Nelson Mandela”.

Until then, the SA liberation movement was a story of collective leadership. By the very nature of the diversity of views, divergence on tactics and the need for spreading the risks, no one leader had been singled out as the focus on the movement. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...