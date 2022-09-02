Phalatse next target as Joburg speaker falls
The writing is on the wall, says political analyst
02 September 2022 - 07:44
The jury is still out on whether or not opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg will be able to unseat Mpho Phalatse as mayor.
While Vasco da Gama was successfully ousted as speaker through a motion of no confidence, it remains to be seen if opposition parties will be able to use the momentum gained to unseat Phalatse...
