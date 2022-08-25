×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judgment expected in Malema, Ndlozi 'Kill the Boer' case

By TimesLIVE - 25 August 2022 - 10:54

The Johannesburg high court is on Thursday expected to deliver judgment in the Dubul’ ibhunu (translated as “Shoot the Boer” or “Kill the Boer”) case involving EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

AfriForum took Malema and the EFF to court for singing Dubul’ ibhunu at a rally. The lobby group wants Malema and Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages.

The EFF leader said SA remained a “conquered nation as long as land was in the hands of the white minority”.

