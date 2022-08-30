×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)

By Staff Reporter - 30 August 2022 - 16:03

EFF members halted proceedings in parliament for more than an hour during the question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.

After multiple points of order aimed at the Phala Phala saga allegedly involving Ramaphosa, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requested the parliamentary protection services to escort certain EFF members out of the building.

Ramaphosa will be addressing illegal immigration, the deployment of SANDF officers to the border and a parliamentary investigation into whether there is evidence he might have violated the constitution in connection with the Phala Phala farm burglary in 2020.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)