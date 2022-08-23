EFF throws its support behind ANC motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will support the motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.
Malema was responding to questions regarding the pending motion of no confidence against Williams set to be tabled by the ANC on Thursday.
He was speaking at the EFF's headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, where the party delivered outcomes of its central command committee meeting at the weekend.
Williams faces allegations of interfering in the city’s supply chain management processes after a leaked audio recording of a meeting last year between himself and senior officials regarding an alleged unsolicited bid.
"We support the motion of no confidence against the mayor of Tshwane. We’re the ones who exposed the corruption in Tshwane where the mayor was trying to coerce staff members to do illegal things. We’re at the forefront of that campaign," Malema said.
DA coalition partner ActionSA accused Williams of interfering in the city's supply chain in relation to an energy investment proposal worth R26bn.
An item brought to the Tshwane council last week to take the investment proposal – the leasing of municipal land for public participation – was rejected.
The DA in the city is on shaky ground without enough numbers to ensure the motion fails.
The multiparty coalition government in Tshwane consists of the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, IFP, COPE and FF+, which have a combined 109 seats out of a council of 214 seats.
The ANC has 75 seats, the EFF 23 and ActionSA, which has also called for Williams to go, has 19 seats. The DA has 69 council seats.
Meanwhile, DA national spokesperson Cilliers Brink alleged there were coordinated attacks on DA coalition mayors in Gauteng.
"The ANC is behind this move, having submitted a motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Randall Williams, while its allies the PAC and the AIC have done the same against the Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Palatse.
"There are also strong indications that a similar move is planned for the Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell," Cilliers said.
"We have seen in recent weeks that the ANC has tried to hijack legitimate community concerns in an attempt to make themselves relevant in communities.
"The ANC has lost its links to the finances and patronage it needs to run its 2024 campaign, and is looking to again loot the coffers of the metros."
The Tshwane council meeting sits on Thursday and that is when the ANC is expected to table the motion of no confidence against Williams.
