South Africa

Two women robbed and raped while attending prayer session

18 May 2024 - 11:30
The police have appealed to members of the community with information that can assist with the investigation to contact Capt David Masia at 071 355 0554, crime stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station, or share information on MySAPSApp. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Police in Seshego in Limpopo are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed and raped two women who were attending a prayer session.

According to police, the incident allegedly happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday in Dikoting section in Moletji, Mmotong.

The two women, aged 33 and 42, were allegedly threatened with a firearm, taken to bushes and raped while attending a prayer session in an open field.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said an unknown man suddenly appeared and pointed a firearm at the two women, who were accompanied by two of their children.

“He demanded cellphones and robbed one child of a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash. He further instructed the victims to walk with him, leaving the children behind. He was later joined by another suspect and they then instructed the victims to undress themselves and raped them,” he said.

Masondo said the suspects then fled the scene.

TimesLIVE

