Tshwane municipality condemns Olievenhoutbosch land invasions
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Gavin Dullisear, the owner of illegally occupied land in Olievenhoutbosch, is not worried and believes the law is on his side.
His lawyers are dealing with the matter and have obtained eviction orders that will be handed to the illegal land occupiers.
“I have the law on my side and I am not even worried about it. I have absolutely nothing to say on the matter — it is just part of living in SA,” he said when asked if he had done anything to prevent people invading the land.
Residents in the area started occupying the land on Friday. The occupation intensified on Saturday, when the EEF in Gauteng posted on Twitter that land was being handed out for free to all who need it.
“Come and get land for free today [Saturday],” the tweet read, with the details of the party’s councillor Godwin Ratikwane.
Gauteng metros face spike in land invasions, housing scams
Human settlements officials involved in housing scams in Joburg — MMC
Some people who occupied the land said on Monday rent in the area is expensive and they couldn’t afford it as they are unemployed.
Ratikwane told TimesLIVE on Wednesday no owner has claimed the land and residents will continue to erect shacks.
The municipality didn’t have a court order and couldn't evict people, he said.
“They don’t have anything on us. They cannot evict people now until they have something tangible.”
Tshwane MMC for human settlement Abel Tau said on Wednesday the city maintained a zero-tolerance approach to illegal land invasions and condemned the land grab attempts.
“The land in question is privately owned, while another portion belongs to the Gauteng government and is earmarked for low-cost housing development by the province.”
