LISTEN | When there is a point of order you keep quiet, Malema tells Ramaphosa

Ramathuba dominated headlines last week when she told a Zimbabwean patient that foreigners were collapsing the health system.
Ramaphosa joined a parliamentary sitting virtually to answer questions from MPs on various issues, including Ramathuba's sentiments. The president was disrupted on several occasions.
Proceedings were delayed because the EFF wanted Ramaphosa to first answer questions on Phala Phala. Party members made points of order throughout the session, with EFF leader Julius Malema telling the president to keep quiet when one was raised.
EFF members were dissatisfied when Ramaphosa did not answer their question on the matter, saying it was under investigation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has echoed Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's stance on the impact of foreigners on service delivery.
