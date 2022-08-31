The DA has nominated three former judges to head an inquiry to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for an impeachment process relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm scandal.
The party has nominated former Constitutional Court justices Yvonne Mokgoro and Dikgang Moseneke, along with former high court judge Jeanette Traverso.
Mokgoro and Moseneke were also nominated by some of the other parties, including the EFF, UDM and IFP.
The panel will look into various allegations regarding the robbery that took place at the President’s Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. The allegations include that millions of undeclared dollars were stored at the farm, that the robbers were paid off to keep the robbery secret and that a worker at the farm was kidnapped and tortured.
“The panel will consider whether there is prima facie evidence for parliament to institute an impeachment process in accordance with section 89 of the constitution — the first of its kind since the adoption of the rules a couple of years ago,” DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said.
DA suggests Mokgoro, Moseneke, Traverso for Ramaphosa inquiry
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan
The DA has nominated three former judges to head an inquiry to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for an impeachment process relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm scandal.
The party has nominated former Constitutional Court justices Yvonne Mokgoro and Dikgang Moseneke, along with former high court judge Jeanette Traverso.
Mokgoro and Moseneke were also nominated by some of the other parties, including the EFF, UDM and IFP.
The panel will look into various allegations regarding the robbery that took place at the President’s Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. The allegations include that millions of undeclared dollars were stored at the farm, that the robbers were paid off to keep the robbery secret and that a worker at the farm was kidnapped and tortured.
“The panel will consider whether there is prima facie evidence for parliament to institute an impeachment process in accordance with section 89 of the constitution — the first of its kind since the adoption of the rules a couple of years ago,” DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said.
Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption advisory council members
“Today we submitted the names of retired judge Jeanette Traverso and retired justices Yvonne Makgoro and Dikgang Moseneke for the purposes of rule 129D of the National Assembly rules.”
Gwarube said this would be one way of holding Ramaphosa accountable after he failed to answer questions on the matter when he appeared at the National Assembly on Tuesday. Ramaphosa told a parliamentary sitting the matter was still a subject of investigation and that he could not speak about it.
“It is clear we need to ensure that we explore all parliamentary avenues available to hold the president accountable. The speaker has shown that she’s determined to render parliament useless and continue the carnage by some of her predecessors,” she said.
“Last night’s disastrous parliamentary session reinforces the need for an ad hoc committee to investigate the president and the extent to which state entities are alleged to have been abused. We will continue fighting for this to happen.”
After its appointment by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the panel will have 30 days to complete its work and submit its recommendations to parliament.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos