Dubul’ ibhunu song part of historical facts, says heritage expert
Judge dismisses hate speech case
The singing of the song Dubul’ ibhunu (Shoot the Boer) is a chant that forms of part SA's history and culture, and is a tool that can be used to tell stories about the liberation Struggle against apartheid.
This is the view of arts and heritage expert, poet and sculptor Prof Pitika Ntuli, following yesterday's Equality Court judgment that the singing of the song does not constitute hate speech nor incite violence. ..
Dubul’ ibhunu song part of historical facts, says heritage expert
Judge dismisses hate speech case
The singing of the song Dubul’ ibhunu (Shoot the Boer) is a chant that forms of part SA's history and culture, and is a tool that can be used to tell stories about the liberation Struggle against apartheid.
This is the view of arts and heritage expert, poet and sculptor Prof Pitika Ntuli, following yesterday's Equality Court judgment that the singing of the song does not constitute hate speech nor incite violence. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos