A Centurion man is fighting for his life after receiving a gunshot wound to the head at his home on Wednesday.
Emer-G-Med paramedics attended the scene in Pierre van Ryneveld Park in the morning.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the 68-year-old had suffered a single gunshot wound.
They stabilised him “using advanced life support intervention”, before he was airlifted to hospital by a Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter.
“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation,” said Emer-G-Med.
TimesLIVE
Centurion man fighting for his life after shot to the head
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
