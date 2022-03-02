Man killed, teenager injured in shooting outside Rosettenville clinic

A man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside a clinic in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

ER24 said it arrived at 10.37am to find local authorities already in attendance, closing off the area.

“On closer inspection, medics found a man lying motionless in a car on the side of the road while a 17-year-old boy was sitting on the pavement. Medics assessed the patients and found that the man inside the car had already succumbed to a gunshot wound to his head. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” ER24 said.

The boy was found with gunshot wounds to his arm and hand. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

