Eastern Cape ANC councillor shot dead in Kwazakhele ambush

An Eastern Cape ward councillor has been shot dead in his vehicle at Kwazakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The shooting happened on Sunday night and left another person wounded.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Mzwandile “Zwelandile” Booi and three passengers — two women and a man — were travelling in his vehicle when a balaclava-clad suspect opened fire on the drivers' side.

“[Booi’s] passenger, a woman, sustained a gunshot wound to her leg [while he] sustained several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The two back seat passengers [a man and a woman] were unhurt. The ages of all the victims are yet to be verified,” Naidu said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Police have opened a murder and attempted murder case.

The ANC issued a statement, expressing pain at Booi’s death. Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the incident came shortly after another attempt on an ANC councillor’s life.