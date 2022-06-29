Cop arrested after colleague shot dead

A 31-year-old policewoman attached to the anti-gang unit in Gqeberha has been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow officer.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the unit was on patrol on June 17 in the KwaDwesi area. They stepped out of their vehicle to search three suspects and found nothing on them. The officers returned to their vehicle where three other officers were waiting.

“When they alighted the vehicle the officials heard a gunshot but thought nothing of it.

“As they drove away from the scene the driver noticed that the police member at the back seat was not looking well.”

He had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. They took him to the Mercantile Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.