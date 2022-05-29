Five by-elections to take place

All eyes will be on ward 53 in the City of Johannesburg this coming week as it holds a by-election.

The ward, which consists of Doornkop, Doornkop Ext 1, Slovoville, Lufhereng, Lufhereng Ext 5 and 6 and Dobsonville Gardens, will take place on Wednesday at seven voting stations.

Special voting will take place on Tuesday.

The candidates are Ntshavheni Thovhedzo Mutavhatsindi (ANC), Ramaru August Mohale (DA), Sunboy Mukhabela (EFF), Duduzile Ngubeni (ActionSA) and independent candidate Mbhekeni Abednigo Shongwe.

The vacancy in the ward councillor position came after the death of ANC councillor Ntaoleng Mpho Mofokeng in March.

On March 15, police were called to a scene in Green Village where Mofokeng, 47, was found with with a gunshot wound on the upper body and a firearm next to him.

Police have since opened an inquest docket for investigation and are waiting for post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

Mofokeng won the ward after the November 2021 local government elections.

The voter turnout in this ward during last year’s municipal elections was 37% of the 19,474 people registered to vote.

The ANC won the ward with 59%.

Electoral Commission of SA spokesperson Kate Bapela said 19,832 people are registered to vote in the upcoming election.