WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument
A bleeding Durban woman ran for her life after she was shot in the neck during an alleged argument in the parking lot of an Umhlanga mall parking lot in the early hours of Sunday.
CCTV footage of the incident, which is understood to have taken place at The Pearls Mall, shows the woman arguing with another woman as they approach a car in the parking lot.
Two people get into the car, while the woman and a man stand outside talking to occupants of the vehicle.
The woman is shot when she opens the back door.
The footage shows her falling to the ground, suddenly standing up from a puddle of blood and running away bleeding. The car speeds off.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police responded to the shooting at about 1.30am.
“Upon their arrival, a 25-year-old victim had been rushed to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.
“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”
Gwala said a an attempted murder charge was opened at Durban North police station.
“A 25-year-old suspect was arrested. His firearm was also seized by police.”
He appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday.
