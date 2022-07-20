One lucky winner who played a wager of R150, has woken up a mega multimillionaire, after bagging R99,983,308.10 in winnings from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday night.
Power play: R99.9m PowerBall lottery has been won
Image: 123RF/tawhy
One lucky winner who played a wager of R150, has woken up a mega multimillionaire, after bagging R99,983,308.10 in winnings from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday night.
According to Ithuba, the winner picked his/her own numbers and played on the FNB app.
The national lottery operator said the winner will be notified via SMS, and contacted directly by the bank. “The winner will then need to come through to the Ithuba offices to claim their winnings.”
All winners of R50,000 and above are required to bring their proof of identity, their winning ticket or bank notification on their phone, as well as proof of banking details to the lottery operator’s office for verification. The winnings are then transferred to the player’s account within 48 hours.
Over the weekend, two other players struck it lucky.
On the PowerBall Plus, a player who bought their ticket at Shoprite Checkers in Soweto won R13.9m with a wager of R45 via the quick pick selection.
A R4.6m Lotto draw was won by a player at Boxer Superstores in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, who made a wager of R15 via the manual selection.
