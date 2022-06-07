×

South Africa

Student teacher shot in head at Durban school

07 June 2022 - 09:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF

A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Newlands West in Durban on Tuesday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said its paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene just after 8am.

“On arrival on scene a male believed to be about 30 years of age was found lying on the roadway next to a vehicle. Closer inspection found the man to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and he was in a critical condition,” he said.

Emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

