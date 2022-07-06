Ntumba verdict a blow to rule of law
Sixteen months ago Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot and killed while walking out of the MyClinic Health Care on De Beer Street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
A classic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was shot, allegedly by public order police who were dispersing protesting university students...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.